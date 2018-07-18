

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Alphabet Inc.(GOOGL, GOOG) will face a record fine Wednesday from the Eurpean Union over antitrust allegations related to its Android mobile operating system, the Financial Times reported. The fact that the EU planned to fine the Alphabet-owned Google has previously been reported but not the date of the announcement.



Separately, Nest Labs Chief Executive Marwan Fawaz has been removed from his post and the smart device unit of Google will be combined with Google's home and living room products team, according to a report in Cnet.



Google and Nest are subsidiaries of Alphabet Inc. Google's home and living room products team is headed by Rishi Chandra, who is a vice president of product management and the Nest employees will now report to Chandra.



Cnet also reported Google plans to keep the Nest brand. Former Nest CEO Fawaz joined the company in 2016 and will remain at Google and Alphabet as an executive adviser. Citing anonymous sources, Cnet reported that Nest employees had been pushing for a leadership change.



