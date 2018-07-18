

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon (AMZN) said Tuesday that prime members were continuing to shop on Prime Day. Since yesterday, small and medium-sized businesses worldwide have exceeded more than $1 billion in sales on Amazon. Customers have been able to take advantage of deals from small and medium-sized businesses such as Tea Forte, One Savvy Life, Stand Steady, and Petcube. Amazon said that the prime Day sales in the U.S. continue to be bigger than ever - in fact, in the first 10 hours, Prime Day grew even faster, year-over-year, than the first 10 hours last year.



'Prime Day is just getting started for us, but we're already seeing 10 times our average day sales,' said Kelly Fedio, One Savvy Life.



'Prime Day has already been our biggest day ever. During our peak hour, customers were purchasing one Tea Forte product every two seconds,' said Jurgen Nebelung, Tea Forté.



Best-sellers so far include Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, Instant Pot 6 Qt 7-in-1 Multi Use and Echo Dot. Other highlights include:Toshiba 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Fire TV Edition has sold out, making it the best-selling TV deal in Amazon history, and more TV deals are coming.



Members are enjoying deep discounts on home security products like Amazon Cloud Cam, Ring and Blink-in fact, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro has already sold out, selling over 4 times as many as last year's Prime Day deal.



Prime members continue to adopt the new savings benefit at Whole Foods Market at one of the fastest rates we've seen. For the first time, Prime members celebrated Prime Day at Whole Foods Market where they saved millions of dollars with extra Prime Day deals. Members who spend $10 in store can get $10 to spend on Amazon for Prime Day when they shop at Whole Foods Market.



