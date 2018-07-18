

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (RUBY) said that it has priced its initial public offering of 10.48 million shares of common stock at $23.00 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions.



In addition, Rubius has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.57 million shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.



Rubius' common stock is expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on July 18, 2018, under the ticker symbol 'RUBY.' All of the common stock is being offered by Rubius.



The gross proceeds of the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Rubius, are expected to be $241.1 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares. The offering is expected to close on July 20, 2018, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.



