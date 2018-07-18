

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch paints and chemicals maker AkzoNobel N.V. (AKZA.AS; AKZOY) Wednesday reported that net income from total operations for the second quarter slid to 271 million euros from 301 million euros last year.



The results include 164 million euros in discontinued operations, compared to last year's 134 million euros.



Adjusted operating income or EBIT declined to 225 million euros from 294 million euros, mainly impacted by 21 million euros adverse foreign currencies and 20 million euros non-recurring items.



Revenue for the second quarter grew 3 percent to 2.533 billion euros, while it was up 2 percent in constant currencies, with positive price/mix partly offset by lower volumes.



