SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Airbus Group N.V. (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) announced it will focus on deliveries and A320neo engine situation in 2018. The company plans to leverage digital tools to further improve productivity and competitiveness.



Airbus said its Commercial aviation fundamentals remain strong with 20 year demand of above 37,000 a/c.



