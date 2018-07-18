

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) announced the increase in annual production to 55 megawatts from the current 25 megawatts run-rate.



In conjunction with this action, FuelCell Energy will add over 100 manufacturing jobs at its Torrington, CT manufacturing facility to support the 120 percent increase in production rate.



FuelCell Energy noted that the Torrington factory was constructed in 2001 with an initial operating capacity of 50 megawatts per year. At the time, the company's technology centered on 250 kilowatt fuel cell units with a cell life of three years.



Today, the factory is capable of producing 100 megawatts per year, and sized to scale to approximately 200 megawatts with additional investment in machinery. The products being manufactured and delivered today are megawatt class fuel cells with electrical efficiencies of up to 60 percent and a cell life of seven years.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX