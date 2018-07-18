

NORTH CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its second-quarter financial results today, Abbott Laboratories (ABT) forecast earnings from continuing operations for the third quarter in a range of $0.32 to $0.34 per share.



Excluding specified items, the company forecast adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.73 to $0.75 for the third quarter.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to earn $0.74 per share. Analysts estimates typically exclude special items.



For fiscal 2018, Abbott raised its full-year earnings per share range, which continues to reflect strong double-digit growth.



Abbott now projects full-year earnings from continuing operations of $1.34 to $1.40 per share, and adjusted earnings from continuing operations of $2.85 to $2.91 per share.



The Street expects earnings of $2.86 per share for the year.



