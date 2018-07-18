sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 18.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 586 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

82,00 Euro		+0,16
+0,20 %
WKN: 725180 ISIN: DE0007251803 Ticker-Symbol: SAZ 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
General Standard
DAX International Mid 100
1-Jahres-Chart
STADA ARZNEIMITTEL AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
STADA ARZNEIMITTEL AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
81,89
81,99
14:56
81,86
81,98
15:09
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
STADA ARZNEIMITTEL AG
STADA ARZNEIMITTEL AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
STADA ARZNEIMITTEL AG82,00+0,20 %