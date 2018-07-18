

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford has issued a recall of about 550,000 cars and SUVs in North America to replace shifter cable bushings.



Ford is recalling the 2013-2016 Ford Fusion sedan and the 2013-2014 Ford Escape SUV. Around 504,000 of these cars are in the US, with the rest in Canada and Mexico.



The company says that the bushing that attaches the shifter cable to the transmission may detach from the transmission in the recalled vehicles. If the bushing detaches from the transmission, it will allow the transmission to be in a gear state even if the driver selects Park mode, causing the vehicle to roll away and increasing the risk of injury or crash.



The company says has no report of any crashes or injuries. However, Ford is advising owners to use the parking brake. Dealers will replace the shifter bushing at no cost.



