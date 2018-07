WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Clorox (CLX) have shown a notable move to the downside during trading on Wednesday, with the household products maker slumping by 4.1 percent.



The drop by Clorox comes after Goldman Sachs downgraded its rating on the company's stock to Sell from Neutral and reduced its price target to $112 from $127.



