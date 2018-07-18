

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) released a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $132 million, or $0.99 per share. This compares with $128 million, or $0.94 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Crown Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $207 million or $1.55 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 41.2% to $3.05 billion from $2.16 billion last year.



Crown Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $207 Mln. vs. $159 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.55 vs. $1.17 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $3.05 Bln vs. $2.16 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.60 to $1.70 Full year EPS guidance: $5.15 to $5.30



