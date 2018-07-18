

ESSEN (dpa-AFX) - RWE and innogy concluded a legally binding framework agreement, according to which RWE and innogy will cooperate in the preparation and the implementation of the transaction agreed between RWE and E.ON, comprising the sale of RWE's 76.79% stake in innogy to E.ON. The framework agreement includes innogy's support in obtaining merger clearance and other regulatory approvals. For the purpose of the preparation of the integration of the renewables business, RWE and innogy will set up a joint integration committee led by RWE.



The companies have also agreed on a consultation process in order to maintain the value of innogy's portfolio and to support the implementation of the transaction.



