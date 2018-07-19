

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Woodside Petroleum Ltd. (WOPEF.PK, WOPEY.PK, WPL.AX) reported that its second-quarter total revenue rose to US$1.15 billion from US$924.3 million last year.



The oil and gas explorer said production for the second-quarter rose to 22.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe), from 20.7 mmboe last year.



Woodside Chief Executive Officer Peter Coleman said the start up of LNG production from Wheatstone Train 2 was the highlight of the period, which also saw another strong quarter of performance at Pluto.



Peter Coleman said,'Since starting up in June, Wheatstone Train 2 has achieved high production rates, building on the continuing operational success at Train 1. Output from Wheatstone, along with oil and gas from the Greater Enfield and Greater Western Flank Phase 2 developments, will contribute to targeted production of approximately 100 MMboe in 2020.'



Woodside said that its half-year report 2018 for the period ending 30 June 2018 will be available on Wednesday, 15 August 2018.



