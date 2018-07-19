

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. (TSM) reported Thursday that its second-quarter net income increased 9.1 percent to NT$72.29 billion from NT$66.27 billion last year.



Earnings per share were NT$2.79 or $0.47 per ADR unit. Last year's earnings were NT$2.56 per share.



TSMC announced consolidated revenue of NT$233.28 billion, up 9.1 percent from NT$213.86 billion a year ago.



Sequentially, second quarter results represented a 6.0% decrease in revenue and a 19.5% decrease in net income.



In US dollars, second quarter revenue was $7.85 billion, up 11.2% year-over-year, but down 7.2% from the previous quarter.



In the second quarter, shipments of 10-nanometer accounted for 13% of total wafer revenue; 16/20-nanometer process technology accounted for 25% of total wafer revenue; and advanced technologies, defined as 28-nanometer and more advanced technologies, accounted for 61% of total wafer revenue.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX