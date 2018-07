CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Aerospace and defense major, Boeing (BA), said Thursday that Hawaiian Airlines finalized an order on July 18 for 10 787-9 Dreamliners, valued at $2.82 billion at list prices. The deal also includes purchase rights for 10 additional 787s.



Earlier in March, Hawaiian Airlines selected the 787-9 Dreamliner to serve medium to long-haul routes, signing a letter of intent for the aircraft.



Boeing Global Services will provide Hawaiian Airlines with new aircraft transition support services - such as Training and Initial Provisioning - to ensure a smooth changeover from previous widebody aircraft.



