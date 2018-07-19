

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Danaher Corp. (DHR) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $673.8 million, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $557.3 million, or $0.79 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.4% to $4.98 billion from $4.51 billion last year.



Danaher Corp. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q2): $1.15 vs. $0.99 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.09 -Revenue (Q2): $4.98 Bln vs. $4.51 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.05 to $1.08 Full year EPS guidance: $4.43 to $4.50



