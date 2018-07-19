

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Danaher Corp. (DHR) announced its intention to spin off its Dental segment into an independent, publicly-traded company. DentalCo will be comprised of its current Dental segment operating companies: Nobel Biocare, Ormco, and KaVo Kerr. The segment generated revenue of nearly $3 billion in 2017. The transaction is intended to be tax-free to Danaher shareholders and expected to be completed in the second half of 2019.



Amir Aghdaei will become President and CEO of DentalCo. Aghdaei joined Danaher in 2008 and currently serves as Group Executive with responsibility for the Dental segment. Dan Comas, Danaher's CFO, will serve as a special advisor to DentalCo post-spin.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX