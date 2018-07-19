

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - KeyCorp (KEY) announced a profit for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $467 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $398 million, or $0.36 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.6% to $1.65 billion from $1.64 billion last year.



KeyCorp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $467 Mln. vs. $398 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.44 vs. $0.36 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.42 -Revenue (Q2): $1.65 Bln vs. $1.64 Bln last year.



