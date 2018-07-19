

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) released a profit for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.06 billion, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $926 million, or $0.88 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.8% to $4.14 billion from $3.95 billion last year.



The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.06 Bln. vs. $926 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.03 vs. $0.88 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.02 -Revenue (Q2): $4.14 Bln vs. $3.95 Bln last year.



