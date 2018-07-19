

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) and Gritstone Oncology announced they have entered into a clinical trial collaboration to evaluate the safety and tolerability of Gritstone's personalized neoantigen immunotherapy, GRANITE-001, which comprises sequential delivery of neoantigens to patients within an adenovirus-based vector and a self-replicating RNA-based vector, in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb's programmed death-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor, Opdivo, and Opdivo plus Yervoy, in patients with advanced solid tumors.



The two-part Phase 1 dose escalation trial, which is anticipated to be initiated before the end of 2018, will evaluate the combination of GRANITE-001 with systemic Opdivo, and a localized subcutaneous injection of Yervoy. Gritstone Oncology is the sponsor conducting the trial.



