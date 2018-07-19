

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) reported a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $218 million, or $3.93 per share. This compares with $138 million, or $2.47 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Alliance Data Systems Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $277.7 million or $5.01 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.4% to $1.90 billion from $1.82 billion last year.



Alliance Data Systems Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $277.7 Mln. vs. $214.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $5.01 vs. $3.84 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $4.66 -Revenue (Q2): $1.90 Bln vs. $1.82 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $22.50 to $23.00



