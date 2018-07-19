

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Domino's Pizza Inc. (DOM.L) reported earnings for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $77.41 million, or $1.78 per share. This compares with $65.74 million, or $1.32 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.0% to $779.40 million from $628.61 million last year.



Domino's Pizza Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q2): $1.84 vs. $1.32 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.75 -Revenue (Q2): $779.40 Mln vs. $628.61 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX