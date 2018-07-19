

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) issued statement regarding its pursuit of the assets Twenty-First Century Fox has agreed to sell to The Walt Disney Company.



Comcast said it does not intend to pursue further the acquisition of the Twenty-First Century Fox assets and, instead, will focus on its recommended offer for Sky.



Brian Roberts, Chairman and CEO, Comcast Corporation, said, 'I'd like to congratulate Bob Iger and the team at Disney and commend the Murdoch family and Fox for creating such a desirable and respected company.'



