

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Genuine Parts Co (GPC) reported earnings for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $226.97 million, or $1.54 per share. This compares with $189.97 million, or $1.29 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Genuine Parts Co reported adjusted earnings of $233.55 million or $1.59 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.6% to $4.82 billion from $4.10 billion last year.



Genuine Parts Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $233.55 Mln. vs. . last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.58 -Revenue (Q2): $4.82 Bln vs. $4.10 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.60 - $5.75



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX