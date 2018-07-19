

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nucor Corp. (NUE) said that it expects earnings in the third quarter of 2018 to further improve compared to the second quarter of 2018. The performance of the steel mills segment is expected to remain strong in the third quarter of 2018 as compared to the second quarter of 2018, with margin expansion expected primarily at sheet and plate mills.



Based on the current steel market fundamentals and communications with customers, we believe there is sustainable strength in steel end-use markets.



The company expects third quarter of 2018 performance of our steel products segment to be similar to the second quarter of 2018. The performance of raw materials segment is expected to decrease in the third quarter of 2018 as compared to the second quarter of 2018 due to margin compression.



