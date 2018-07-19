

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) said it is booking historic orders and showcasing its strategy for growth at the Farnborough International Airshow. At the close of the industry portion of the show, Boeing announced a total of $98.4 billion in orders and commitments for commercial airplanes at list prices and $2.1 billion in commercial and defense services orders and agreements.



Boeing said it marked an outstanding week for order capture in commercial aviation, with customers announcing 673 orders and commitments in total, reflecting a continued resurgence in demand for freighters and strong order activity for the 737 MAX and 787 passenger airplanes. Boeing secured 48 orders and commitments for the 777F, five for the 747-8F, reflecting continued strengthening in the cargo market globally.



Boeing stated that customers also continued to demonstrate a strong preference for Boeing's passenger airplane portfolio, with 52 orders for the 787 and 564 for single-aisle 737 MAX, including a major commitment from VietJet for 100 airplanes and strong demand for the largest variant of the MAX family, with 110 orders and commitments for the 737 MAX 10.



At the show, Boeing also revealed its 2018 Commercial Market Outlook, raising its 20-year outlook for commercial airplanes and services to $15.1 trillion. The global market is forecast at almost 43,000 new airplanes, valued at $6.3 trillion, and demand for $8.8 trillion worth of commercial services through 2038. The strength of the cargo market, noted in the CMO, was underscored by more than 50 freighter orders and commitments at the show.



