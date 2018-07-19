

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - US President Donald Trump has condemned the European Union for imposing hefty fine on Google over violating anti-trust rules.



'I told you so! The European Union just slapped a Five Billion Dollar fine on one of our great companies, Google,' Trump said on Twitter Thursday, a day after the European Commission punished the internet giant with a fine of €4.34 billion ($5 billion) for illegally using Android mobile devices to strengthen its dominance among internet search engines.



'They truly have taken advantage of the U.S., but not for long,' he tweeted.



In a statement announcing the fine on Wednesday, the Commission said the search engine giant breached EU antitrust rules. 'Since 2011, Google has imposed illegal restrictions on Android device manufacturers and mobile network operators to cement its dominant position in general internet search.'



Google has been directed to end the practice within 90 days or face penalty payments of up to 5 percent of the average daily worldwide turnover of Alphabet, Google's parent company.



Thursday was an unusually busy day for the US President on social media, as he posted a series of comments on multiple issues.



In a separate tweet, Trump thanked US pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Novartis for not increasing their prices on prescription drugs. 'We are making a big push to actually reduce the prices, maybe substantially, on prescription drugs,' he said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX