

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets were stuck in a sideways pattern throughout Thursday's session and ended the day with mixed results. Corporate earnings proved mixed and mining stocks were under pressure due to a pullback in metal prices. The weak performance of the Asian stocks overnight and the early struggles on Wall Street also weighed on investor sentiment.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.23 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.40 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.05 percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 0.62 percent and the CAC of France fell 0.56 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.10 percent, but the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.05 percent.



In Frankfurt, software provider SAP lost 3.48 percent. The company posted better-than-expected results for the second quarter and raised its full-year revenue forecasts, but reported lower-than-expected licenses growth.



In Paris, advertising agency Publicis Groupe plunged 8.78 percent after reporting a surprise fall in second-quarter sales.



Iliad soared 7.44 percent. The telecoms firm said it has gained 1 million customers in Italy in the 50 days since launching there on May 29.



Alstom rose 0.55 percent. The speed-train maker affirmed its full-year outlook after reporting a rise in Q1 sales and orders.



In London, consumer goods giant Unilever rose 2.01 percent. The company reported lower-than-expected second quarter sales but said it expects improvement in the second half.



Anglo American dropped 4.08 percent. The mining giant lowered its full-year guidance for iron ore after reporting a 6 percent increase in total production in the second quarter, driven by copper and metallurgical coal supplies.



Sports Direct International sank 7.04 percent as it reported a 73 percent slump in annual profit.



Novartis rose 0.37 percent after it entered into an exclusive license agreement with biotech companies Galapagos NV in Belgium and MorphoSys AG in Germany.



Engineering firm ABB jumped 2.82 percent after its second-quarter net income climbed 30 percent on higher revenues.



Volvo gained 1.48 percent in Stockholm after its second quarter earnings per share improved to 4.53 kronor from 2.86 kronor in the prior year.



UK retail sales unexpectedly declined in June, but the quarterly growth rate was the fastest since 2015, preliminary data from the Office for National Statistics showed Thursday.



Retail sales dropped 0.5 percent from the previous month, while economists' were looking for a 0.2 percent increase. The decline came after a two months of strong growth. In May, sales rose 1.4 percent.



A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed an unexpected decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended July 14th, with initial jobless claims falling to their lowest level in almost five decades.



The Labor Department said initial jobless claims fell to 207,000, a decrease of 8,000 from the previous week's revised level of 215,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 220,000 from the 214,000 originally reported for the previous week.



After reporting a notable slowdown in the pace of growth in regional manufacturing activity in the previous month, the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia released a report on Thursday showing the pace of growth in manufacturing activity rebounded more than expected in July.



The Philly Fed said its index for current general activity climbed to 25.7 in July from 19.9 in June, with a positive reading indicating growth in regional manufacturing activity. Economists had expected the index to inch up to 22.0.



Pointing to continuing solid growth in the U.S. economy, the Conference Board released a report on Thursday showing a bigger than expected increase by its index of leading economic indicators in the month of June.



The Conference Board said its leading economic index climbed by 0.5 percent in June after revised data showed no change in May. Economists had expected the index to rise by 0.4 percent compared to the 0.2 percent uptick originally reported for the previous month.



