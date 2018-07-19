

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After struggling in early trade, the Swiss stock market climbed into positive territory for much of Thursday's session. However, a late sell-off dragged the market back into negative territory just before the close of trade.



The Swiss Market Index decreased by 0.05 percent Thursday and finished at 8,933.97. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 0.17 percent and the Swiss Performance Index lost 0.15 percent.



Among the index heavyweights, Nestle advanced 0.7 percent. Novartis rose 0.4 percent after it entered into an exclusive license agreement with biotech companies Galapagos NV in Belgium and MorphoSys AG in Germany.



Roche dropped 1.2 percent, after the company announced results from its Phase 3 study of Tecentriq in combination with chemotherapy. While an improvement in overall survival was observed, statistical significance was not met at the time of analysis.



Engineering firm ABB jumped 2.8 percent after its second-quarter net income climbed 30 percent on higher revenues.



Givaudan tumbled 3.7 percent after its first half earnings per share decreased to 39.84 franc from 41.37 franc in the year-ago period.



Lonza weakened by 1 percent and Lafargeholcim surrendered 0.8 percent.



