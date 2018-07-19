

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - A majority of Americans disapprove of President Donald Trump's handling of his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this week, according to the results of a CBS News poll released on Thursday.



Fifty-five percent of Americans said they disapprove of the way Trump handled the recent summit compared to just 32 percent that approve. Another 14 percent said they don't know or did not answer.



The poll showed a significant partisan divide on the issue, however, as 68 percent of Republicans approve of Trump's handling of the meeting and 83 percent of Democrats disapprove. A majority of independents also disapprove.



The release of the poll results come as Trump has drawn considerable criticism for his performance in a press conference with Putin during which he appeared to side with the Russian president over the U.S. intelligence community on the issue of Russian meddling in the 2016 election.



Trump has subsequently sought to clarify his remarks, stating he accepts the intelligence community's conclusion that Russia meddled in the election.



The poll found that the vast majority of Americans believe the U.S. intelligence community's assessments that Russia interfered in the election, although Republicans are somewhat skeptical.



While 70 percent of all Americans, including 89 percent of Democrats, believe the intelligence assessments, Republicans are divided 51 percent to 42 percent.



Republicans are also less likely to be concerned Russian may try to interfere in the upcoming midterm elections, with 38 percent saying they are 'very' or 'somewhat concerned' compared to 61 percent of all Americans.



The survey of 1,007 adults was conducted on behalf of CBS News by SSRS on July 17th and 18th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.



(Photo: www.kremlin.ru)



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX