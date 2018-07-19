

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SEI Investments (SEIC) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $121.68 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $91.77 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.7% to $404.83 million from $372.33 million last year.



SEI Investments earnings at a glance:



