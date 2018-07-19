

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) revealed a profit for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $255.3 million, or $2.15 per share. This compares with $223.0 million, or $1.94 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Intuitive Surgical Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $327.4 million or $2.76 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.8% to $909.3 million from $758.8 million last year.



Intuitive Surgical Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $327.4 Mln. vs. $229.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.76 vs. $2.00 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $909.3 Mln vs. $758.8 Mln last year.



