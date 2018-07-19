

MASON (dpa-AFX) - Cintas Corporation (CTAS) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $186.17 million, or $1.66 per share. This compares with $84.24 million, or $0.76 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.2% to $1.67 billion from $1.53 billion last year.



Cintas Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $186.17 Mln. vs. $84.24 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.66 vs. $0.76 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.67 -Revenue (Q4): $1.67 Bln vs. $1.53 Bln last year.



