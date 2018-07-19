

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Delta Air Lines (DAL) and WestJet (WJA.TO) have signed a deal to create a comprehensive transborder joint venture arrangement that will offer customers an extensive route network within the U.S. and Canada.



'Delta's future is global and together with WestJet, we can augment the two airlines' capabilities and bring together our strengths in this important trans-border market,' said Ed Bastian, Delta's CEO. 'Combined, we will be able to offer more destinations to customers with an integrated network, superior airline products, improved airport connections and significantly enhanced frequent flyer benefits. The JV will provide an unmatched passenger experience for customers travelling between the U.S. and Canada.'



'WestJet continues its drive toward becoming a global airline, and the signing of this agreement marks a major milestone in that journey,' said Ed Sims, WestJet President and CEO. 'Working together with Delta, the premier U.S. carrier, we are looking forward to providing enhanced offerings and more choice for guests. The joint venture will allow us to maximize our existing partnership with Delta to benefit customers by bringing greater competition to the trans-border market.'



The agreement deepens the existing codeshare partnership between the carriers and follows the signing of a memorandum of understanding in December 2017 announcing the intention to form a joint venture.



