

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Twitter Inc. (TWTR) announced the appointments of Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and Robert Zoellick to the company's Board as new independent directors, effective immediately. Marjorie Scardino will be stepping down from the Board for personal reasons at the end of the year.



Zoellick served as the Deputy Secretary for the U.S. Department of State from 2005 until 2006 and as the U.S. Trade Representative from 2001 to 2005. From 1985 to 1993, Zoellick held various posts in the U.S. government, including Counselor to the U.S. Secretary of the Treasury, Under Secretary of State, and Deputy Chief of Staff at the White House.



Okonjo-Iweala has served as a Senior Advisor to Lazard, Ltd., a global financial advisory and asset management firm, since September 2015. Prior to joining Lazard, she served as the Minister of Finance of Nigeria from July 2003 until June 2006 and as the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy of Nigeria from August 2011 until May 2015. From 1982 until 2003 and then from December 2007 until August 2011, she held several positions at the World Bank, most recently as Managing Director from December 2007 until August 2011.



