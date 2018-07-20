

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Unilever (UN, ULVR.L, UL) reported Friday the successful completion of the first tranche of the buyback programme to buy shares with an aggregate market value equivalent of 3 billion euros.



The company also announced the commencement of a second tranche to buy back shares with an aggregate market value equivalent of 3 billion euros in line with the Group's stated objectives.



It was in mid April that Unilever PLC and Unilever N.V. announced their intention to buy back shares with an aggregate market value equivalent of up to 6 billion euros.



On July 2, the company announced the completion of the Spreads disposal and on July 19, it announced its intention to complete the 6 billion euros share buyback programme before the end of this year.



This second tranche of the program will commence on July 20 and will finish prior to year-end.



