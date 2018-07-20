

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) revealed earnings for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit totaled $293.6 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $277.6 million, or $0.58 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $391.8 million or $2.57 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.6% to $3.64 billion from $3.29 billion last year.



Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $391.8 Mln. vs. $307.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.57 vs. $2.02 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.01 -Revenue (Q2): $3.64 Bln vs. $3.29 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.30 - $8.50



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX