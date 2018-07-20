

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) announced an agreement to acquire Claret Medical, Inc., a privately-held company that has developed and commercialized the Sentinel Cerebral Embolic Protection System. The device is used to protect the brain during certain interventional procedures, predominately in patients undergoing transcatheter aortic valve replacement. The transaction price consists of $220 million in up-front cash, as well as a potential reimbursement-based milestone payment of up to $50 million.



Claret Medical is based in Santa Rosa, CA, and has approximately 120 employees. The acquisition is projected to close during the third quarter of 2018.



Boston Scientific said the transaction is expected to be immaterial to adjusted earnings per share in 2018, accretive in 2019 and increasingly accretive thereafter. On a GAAP basis, the transaction is expected to be less accretive, or more dilutive as the case may be, due to amortization expense and acquisition-related net charges.



