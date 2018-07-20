

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) released a profit for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $165.1 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $31.8 million, or $0.10 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 51.6% to $714.3 million from $471.3 million last year.



Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $165.1 Mln. vs. $31.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.55 vs. $0.10 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.52 -Revenue (Q2): $714.3 Mln vs. $471.3 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX