

MORRISTOWN (dpa-AFX) - Honeywell International Inc. (HON) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year due to separation costs and other items.



The company's profit totaled $1.27 billion, or $1.68 per share. This compares with $1.39 billion, or $1.80 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding separation costs and other items, Honeywell reported earnings of $2.12 per share.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.3% to $10.92 billion from $10.08 billion last year.



Honeywell International Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.27 Bln. vs. $1.39 Bln. last year -EPS (Q2): $1.68 vs. $1.80 last year -Adjusted EPS (Q2): $2.12 vs. $1.80 last year -Analysts Estimate: $2.01 -Revenue (Q2): $10.92 Bln vs. $10.08 Bln last year



-Guidance:



Full year EPS guidance: $8.05 - $8.15 Full year revenue guidance: $43.1 - $43.6 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX