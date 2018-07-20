

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart is reportedly planning to launch its own video-streaming service by the end of this year.



The retail giant plans to launch a subscription video platform through its Vudu division, which could take on Netflix and e-commerce rival Amazon's Prime Video. Variety reported.



The report says the new Vudu subscription could cost less than $8 a month and offer original content, licensed TV shows and movies.



Vudu is Walmart's online video storefront, it distributes full-length movies over the Internet to televisions in the US. It offers around 150,000 titles to rent or buy with a much more limited selection available for free as part of its ad-supported Movies On Us service.



