WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After seeing initial strength, shares of Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) have turned lover over the course of the trading session on Friday. Skyworks is currently down by 4.3 percent after reaching its best intraday level in over a month.



The downturn by Skyworks comes even though the wireless chip maker reported fiscal third quarter results that exceeded estimates, provided upbeat guidance, and raised its quarterly dividend.



