MORRISTOWN (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Honeywell (HON) are seeing considerable strength in afternoon trading on Friday, surging up by 3.9 percent. With the gain, Honeywell has reached its best intraday level in four months.



The jump by Honeywell comes after the industrial conglomerate reported second quarter results that exceeded analyst estimates and raised its full-year guidance.



