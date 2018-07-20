

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - Telecom giant AT&T Inc., (T) Friday said it is adding Oklahoma City, Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina, as the next three more cities where it plans launch its next-generation wireless network 5G by the end of the year.



These three cities will join AT&T's previous announced cities of Dallas, Atlanta, and Waco.



'No company in the world is better at building networks than AT&T. It's why we're building America's first mobile 5G network as well as FirstNet, the country's nationwide public safety broadband platform dedicated to first responders,' said Melissa Arnoldi, president, AT&T Technology & Operations.



'We're on track to launch the first mobile 5G services and deliver the first device to customers this year. 5G will be more than just a better network. Especially after our trial learnings with large enterprises, small-and-medium sized businesses and residential locations the past two years, we believe 5G will ultimately create a world of new economic opportunity, greater mobility, and smarter connectivity for individuals, businesses and society as a whole.'



Verizon also plans to launch its 5G service this year, while T-Mobile and Sprint seeks a commercial launch early next year. Smartphone makers are currently busy to launch new 5G-ready devices by 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX