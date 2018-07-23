

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Swiss drug major Roche Group (RHHBY) announced Monday that it has received CE Mark for its Accu Chek Solo micropump system.



The Accu-Chek Solo micropump is a small, tube-free insulin delivery system that offers users the choice to bolus directly from the pump or from the fully-functional handheld as well as to detach and re-attach the pump without wasting insulin.



The company will initiate the pilot commercialisation phase for its innovative insulin delivery system in Austria, Poland, Switzerland and the UK in the coming weeks. It is conducting a clinical study in several European countries.



Roland Diggelmann, CEO Roche Diagnostics, said, 'This important milestone will enable us to further expand access to insulin pump therapy to those people with diabetes who can benefit most from this therapy option - so they can spend more time in their ideal target range and experience an improved quality of life.'



