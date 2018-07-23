

NB Private Equity Partners Announces Monthly NAV Update for June 2018



23 July 2018



NB Private Equity Partners Limited ('NBPE' or the 'Company'), a closed-end private equity investment company, today announced an updated Net Asset Value ('NAV') for the month ended 30 June 2018.



Key Highlights



* Monthly and annual NAV development:



(Returns in $USD) Month 30 Jun-18 30 Jun-18 YTD LTM



Total return NAV development (0.6%) 0.7% 8.3% per Share[1]



NAV development per Share (0.6%) (0.7%) 5.1%



* 30 June 2018 NAV per Share of $17.32 (£13.12) decreased $0.10 (£0.02) from $17.42 (£13.10) NAV per Share at 31 May 2018



* NBPE's NAV decrease of $5.0 million during the month of June included:



* $3.8 million decrease in NAV attributable to value changes to other assets and liabilities during the month * $2.7 million of other unrealised losses, or $0.06 per share, attributable to losses from public securities, realisations adjustments and mark-to-market losses * $1.3 million of accrued cash and PIK interest from the income investment portfolio, or $0.03 per share * $0.2 million of unrealised gains attributable to the receipt of new valuation information, or $0.00 per share



Portfolio Valuation



The value of NBPE's private equity portfolio as of 30 June 2018 was based on the following information[2]:



* 34% of the private equity fair value was valued as of 30 June 2018



* 21% in private direct investments * 11% in public securities * 2% in credit-related fund investments



* 66% of the private equity fair value was valued as of 31 March 2018



* 61% in private direct investments * 5% in fund investments



Portfolio Commentary During June, NBPE funded $55.8 million to new direct equity investments in Bomgar, a cyber security company, Clearent, a credit card payment processing company, Medplast, a medical device manufacturer, Milani, a cosmetics company, Uniasselvi, a post-secondary education company in Brazil, Renaissance Learning, an educational software company, and an undisclosed healthcare company. NBPE also funded a new investment to a portfolio of Italian middle-market companies.



In terms of distributions, NBPE received $20.7 million from direct equity investments, consisting primarily of partial realisation proceeds from Material Handling Services, and cash proceeds received from Warranty Group (in addition to stock consideration in Assurant, NYSE: AIZ) and cash proceeds from Vencore (in addition to shares of the merged company, Perspecta, NYSE: PSRP). NBPE also received additional cash proceeds in connection with the final sale of shares in Black Knight Financial Services (NYSE: BKI).



Fund investments distributed $9.3 million, of which $7.3 million in aggregate was received from Bertram Capital Fund I and Fund II.



For further information, please contact:



NBPE Investor Relations +1 214 647 9593



Neustria Partners +44 20 3021 2580 Nick Henderson Nick.Henderson@neustriapartners.com Robert Bailhache Robert.Bailhache@neustriapartners.com Charles Gorman Charles.Gorman@neustriapartners.com



ABOUT NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LIMITED NBPE is a closed-end private equity investment company with class A ordinary shares admitted to trading on the Premium Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Amsterdam. NBPE has 2022 and 2024 ZDP Shares admitted to trading on the Specialist Fund Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. NBPE holds a diversified portfolio of direct equity investments, direct income investments and fund investments selected by the NB Alternatives group of Neuberger Berman, diversified across private equity asset class, geography, industry, vintage year, and sponsor.



LEI number: 213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77



ABOUT NEUBERGER BERMAN Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies-including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity and hedge funds-on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 20 countries, Neuberger Berman's team is more than 2,000 professionals. For four consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm fosters an investment culture of fundamental research and independent thinking. It manages $304 billion in client assets as of June 30, 2018. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.



[1] Assumes reinvestment of dividends on the ex-dividend date and reflects cumulative returns over time period shown. [2] Please refer to the valuation methodology section of the monthly report for a description of the Manager's valuation policy. While some valuation data is as of 31 March 2018, the Manager's analysis and historical experience lead the Manager to believe that this approximates fair value at 30 June 2018.



Monthly NAV - June 2018: http://hugin.info/137843/R/2206535/857628.pdf



