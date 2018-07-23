

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were moving lower on Monday as investors digested U.S. President Donald Trump's comments on currency manipulation and G-20 finance ministers warned about increased risks to global economic growth.



The U.S. dollar slumped after U.S. President Donald Trump accused the European Union and China of manipulating their currencies.



In addition, Trump talked of more tariffs on China and continued his attack on the Federal Reserve for raising interest rates, saying tightening penalizes the U.S. for doing well.



The benchmark CAC 40 index was down 20 points or 0.37 percent at 5,378 in late opening deals after losing 0.4 percent on Friday.



