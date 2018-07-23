

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $666 million, or $1.97 per share. This compares with $587 million, or $1.69 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.97 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.4% to $3.83 billion from $3.60 billion last year.



Illinois Tool Works Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $666 Mln. vs. $587 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.97 vs. $1.69 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.97 -Revenue (Q2): $3.83 Bln vs. $3.60 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.71 Full year EPS guidance: $7.50 to $7.70



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX