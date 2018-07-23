

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hexcel Corp. (HXL) released earnings for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $68.8 million, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $61.6 million, or $0.67 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Hexcel Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $67.5 million or $0.75 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.4% to $547.5 million from $491.3 million last year.



Hexcel Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $67.5 Mln. vs. $61.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.75 vs. $0.67 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.75 -Revenue (Q2): $547.5 Mln vs. $491.3 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.96 - $3.10 Full year revenue guidance: $2.10 - $2.20 Bln



