

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KLUCQ.OB) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $21 million, or $1.22 per share. This compares with $5 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Kaiser Aluminum Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $28 million or $1.68 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.6% to $415 million from $356 million last year.



Kaiser Aluminum Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $28 Mln. vs. $25 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.68 vs. $1.47 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.63 -Revenue (Q2): $415 Mln vs. $356 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX